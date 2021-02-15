United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,759. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

