United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.22 on Monday, hitting $2,104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

