United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $816.12. 1,262,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,569,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

