United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,275 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,138,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,228. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.