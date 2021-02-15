United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock remained flat at $$53.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.