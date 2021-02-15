United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

