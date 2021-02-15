United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

