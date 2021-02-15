United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in McKesson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in McKesson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $182.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

