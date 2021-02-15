United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

MDT traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. 206,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.