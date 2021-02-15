United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $2,758,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.98. 760,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

