United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,243 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.26. 30,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $242.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

