United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Linde by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.68. 48,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.