United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after buying an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.96. 59,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,776. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $153.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

