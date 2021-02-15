United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,055. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.68 and its 200-day moving average is $255.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.