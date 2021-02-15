United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 757,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

