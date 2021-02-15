United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.78 on Monday, hitting $507.83. 75,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,800. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.21 and its 200 day moving average is $460.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.