United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $46.18. 111,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

