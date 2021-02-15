United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,988 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

