United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.36. 29,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

