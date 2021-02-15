United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.87. 416,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

