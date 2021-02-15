United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

