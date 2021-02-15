UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,592,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,457,748 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.55% of UnitedHealth Group worth $25,106,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.18 and its 200-day moving average is $329.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

