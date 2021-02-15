UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $75,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,559. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

