Universa (UTNP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $96,642.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $96,642.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universa Token Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

