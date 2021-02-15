Universe Price Down 28.2% This Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Universe has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Universe has a total market capitalization of $86,913.15 and approximately $27.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Universe’s total supply is 99,200,612 coins and its circulating supply is 88,000,612 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

