University of Maryland Foundation Inc. Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 266.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 19.7% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VPL stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

