Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.63. Upland Resources shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,249,526 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

About Upland Resources (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

