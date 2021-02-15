Uptrennd Market Capitalization Reaches $1.56 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $74,786.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00089881 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00250013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019810 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,787,847 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

