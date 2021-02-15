Uquid Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.80 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $68.03 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00014110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

