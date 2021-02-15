Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 14th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
URPTF opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.14.
About Uranium Participation
