Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 14th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

URPTF opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

