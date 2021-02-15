Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $66.00. Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) shares last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 4,212 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.55. The stock has a market cap of £47.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.30.

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) Company Profile (LON:UEX)

Urban Exposure Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting and management of loans to residential developers in the United Kingdom. It also provides asset management and support services. The company was formerly known as Urban Exposure 1 Plc and changed its name to Urban Exposure Plc in April 2018.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.