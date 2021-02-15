US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,441 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $290.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.