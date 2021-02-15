US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,435 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,863 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $83.66 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

