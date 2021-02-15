US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of TC Energy worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in TC Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

