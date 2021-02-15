US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $145.64 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

