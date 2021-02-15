US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $380.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.83. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

