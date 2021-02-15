US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.75. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

