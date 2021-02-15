US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after buying an additional 689,458 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after buying an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

