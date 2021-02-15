US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $218.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $218.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.