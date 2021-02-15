US Bancorp DE Has $11.35 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 2.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

IBDR stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

