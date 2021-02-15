US Bancorp DE Has $11.63 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,303,000 after buying an additional 1,040,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after buying an additional 403,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,952,000 after buying an additional 842,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,737,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,780,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after buying an additional 395,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.