US Bancorp DE Has $12.12 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 118.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 314,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 61.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

