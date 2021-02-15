US Bancorp DE Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,095,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Unilever by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,191 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

