US Bancorp DE Has $15.32 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $189.50 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.69 and its 200 day moving average is $191.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

