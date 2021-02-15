US Bancorp DE Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,806 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

