US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

