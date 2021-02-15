US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after buying an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.94 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

