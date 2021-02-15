US Bancorp DE Purchases 15,269 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

