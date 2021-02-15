US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,549 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $166.71 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

