US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 205.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 41,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 571,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $109.64 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

